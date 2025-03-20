Two brothers murdered by group of five over old enmity in Nashik

Nashik, Mar 20 (PTI) Two brothers were killed allegedly by a group of persons over an old enmity in Maharashtra's Nashik city, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Ambedkarwadi in Bodhale Nagar at 9:30pm on Wednesday and the deceased have been identified as siblings Umesh Jadhav (32) and Prashant Jadhav (30), the official said.

"The two were attacked with sharp weapons and iron rods. They were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The attackers have been identified as Sagar Garad, Anil Redekar, Sachin Redekar, Yogesh Rokde and Avinash alias Sonu Ushire and efforts are on to nab them," he said.

"The attack was the fallout of an old enmity and also due to efforts to establish supremacy in the area. A case has been registered under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and other offences," the Upnagar police station official added. PTI COR BNM