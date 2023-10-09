Two brothers nabbed from UP 29 years after they killed family of five in Thane district

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) Two brothers who had been on the run for 29 years after killing a woman and her four children in Maharashtra's Thane district were arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

A team of the MBVV police arrested Anil alias Vijay Ramavadh Saroj (48) and his brother Sunil alias Sanjay (47) from the Kirakat area in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Avinash Ambure.

The duo had been on the run after brutally murdering Jagranidevi (27) and her four children, the youngest who was three months old, at Kashimira in Thane district in 1994, he said.

The police had nabbed one of the accused in the case in December 2022, while the brothers remained absconding, the official said.

The police had received information that the Saroj brothers were wandering in the villages of Uttar Pradesh by posing as faith healers, he said.

Based on a tip-off, crime branch officials set up a decoy and some police personnel pretended to be ailing and visited the duo who were camping at a temple in Kirakat and apprehended them on Saturday, the official said.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that they had lived in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab after assuming different identities, and worked in factories, he said, the duo also obtained Aadhaar and PAN cards under new names.

Earlier in December 2022, the police had nabbed Rajkumar Amarnath Chauhan (41), who had fled to Qatar after committing the crime, the official said. PTI COR ARU