Two brothers, one of them minor, drown in pond in MP's Raisen district

Raisen (MP), Sep 4 (PTI) Two brothers, one of them a minor, drowned in a pond at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred at Gauharganj village, some 55km from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chandrashekhar Shrivastava.

He said one Rohit Giri (16) was taking a bath in a pond and started drowning when he went deep into the waters.

On seeing him drowning, his elder brother Sonu Giri (22) tried to save him, but both of them met their watery grave, said Shrivastava.

A police team later reached the spot and fished out the bodies with the help of local divers and handed them over to family members after post-mortem examination, he added. PTI COR ADU RSY