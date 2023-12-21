Two brothers run over by school bus in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Two brothers on their way to school were killed after they were allegedly run over by a school bus here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place when Gurmej Singh, a resident of Haripur village under the Khutar police station area, was going to drop his children Jeet Pal (14) and Harmeet Singh (9) to their school on a scooter this morning, said Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena.

Singh stopped the scooter on the way near Rudrapur village and went for some work, he added.

Meena said that a school bus coming from the same direction hit the two students standing on the road, killing them on the spot.

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

The driver has absconded with the vehicle after the incident, they said, adding a search is on to nab him. PTI COR CDN AS AS