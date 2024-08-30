Two brothers seriously injured in attack by wild animal

Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) Two brothers were seriously injured in an attack by a wild animal in the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

The national park's Ranger Kailash Sharma said the brothers, who had gone to search for their buffaloes and collect wood near the border of the Gopalpura village, were attacked by a wild animal on Friday.

Narendra Yogi (30) and Mukesh Yogi (40) were injured in the attack.

He said preliminary investigation revealed the attacking animal could be a bear, adding that efforts are being made to confirm the pug marks. PTI SDA MNK MNK