Two brothers shot dead by cousin in Northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Two brothers, including one who was specially abled, were shot dead in Northeast Delhi's Jafrabad early Tuesday allegedly by their cousin and his associates after they fell out following the arrest of a wanted illegal arms supplier they were previously associated with, police said.

The victims were identified as 31-year-old Faizal and his 33-year-old brother Nadeem who was specially abled, both residents of Jafrabad, the police said.

According to police sources, the firing, in which about 50 rounds were fired, was allegedly carried out by the deceased's cousin Asad and his associates.

Asad and the victims used to work for Salim Sheikh alias Salim Pistol, who allegedly has underworld connections and supplied weapons to criminals in the area. He was arrested from the Indo-Nepal border by the Delhi Police Special Cell in August.

The police sources said Salim had allegedly supplied sophisticated weapons smuggled from Pakistan into India for several years. Investigators claim they have found material suggesting his links with Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the underworld network of Dawood Ibrahim.

Salim Pistol is also alleged to have been a major arms supplier to several gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba, and his name had earlier surfaced during investigations into the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, sources said.

After Salim's arrest, the two brothers and Asad split up leading to simmering tensions between them. Their families had tried to settle the dispute just hours before the incident, the sources said.

It has also emerged that the incident occurred after the accused, who has a criminal background, suspected that one of the victims was sharing information about him, probably with the police.

An incident of firing was reported to the police at 1.40 am, they said. A team that responded to the call found one man dead at the spot while another was taken to a hospital in a critical state.

Nadeem was declared dead on arrival at JPC Hospital, where he had been taken.

"We have registered an FIR. The forensic team visited the spot and collected evidence to help establish the sequence of events," an officer said.

He said the police have formed several teams to identify the shooter and are scouring CCTV footage from the area. Over 30 rounds were fired by the accused at the victims, sources in the police said.

According to family members of the victims, the shooting was the result of personal enmity and prior threats allegedly issued by a relative.

A family member told the police that tensions had been brewing for some time and the matter had even been discussed among elders hours before the incident.

"Both the victims were my younger brothers. In the afternoon, our aunt's son Asad had issued death threats," the family member who did not wish to be named alleged.

He claimed that following the threat, the family went to Asad's house where a compromise was reached in the presence of his mother, father and brothers.

"They told us the issue was settled but despite the apparent settlement, hostility continued. Asad had a direct role in the killing and was present at the spot at the time of the firing. When I was carrying my injured brother, he was still breathing and could only say 'Asad' before losing consciousness," he said.

He added that the immediate trigger for the quarrel was not a specific incident but repeated taunts by the accused. The police said the incident took place between 1.30 am and 2 am in a densely populated area of Jafrabad. Faizal died on the spot while Nadeem was rushed to the hospital by family members but succumbed to his injuries.

The police said multiple teams have been formed to track down the accused and establish the exact sequence of events leading to the double murder.

"Teams from the local police station as well as district-level units are working on the case. CCTV footage from the surrounding lanes and main roads is being examined to identify the shooter and trace their movements before and after the crime," a senior officer said.

Investigators are also focusing on the source of the weapon used in the crime. "Efforts are being made to determine where the firearm came from and whether it was illegally procured. We are checking the criminal records and known associates of the suspects," the officer said.

The police said forensic experts have lifted samples from the crime scene, which will be sent for examination. Call detail records of those involved are also being analysed to corroborate the statements made by family members and witnesses.

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations in Delhi and neighbouring areas to arrest the accused, the police said, adding that teams are also questioning people linked to the suspects to gather leads.

"No one will be spared. Strict action will be taken against those found involved in the crime," he said.

The double murder triggered panic in the locality, with residents reporting fear and tension in the early hours after the shooting.

Family members of the victims demanded strict and speedy action against the accused.

The police said further investigation is underway and more details will emerge as the investigation proceeds.