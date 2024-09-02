Two brothers shot dead over meat shop rivalry in MP; main accused on run

Shivpuri (MP), Sep 2 (PTI) Two brothers were allegedly shot dead following a dispute with a butcher over running meat shops in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Pichhore town, some 75 km away from the Shivpuri district headquarters, a police officer said.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Prashant Sharma said Vijay Ghavri (40) and his brother Ajay Ghavri (35) had been operating a meat shop in Mandi area for several years. A dispute arose between them and Sher Singh Ghavri after the latter opened a meat shop nearby.

Following a heated exchange with the brother duo on Sunday night, Sher Singh Ghavri and 16 others reached the home of Ajay and Vijay and shot them dead, Sharma said quoting the FIR.

Police have launched a search operation to nab the accused persons, he added. PTI COR ADU NSK