Two brothers shot dead while fishing inside wildlife sanctuary in Assam: Police

Nagaon (Assam), Jun 22 (PTI) Two brothers were killed in firing by forest guards while fishing illegally inside Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday, police said.

Police said the two persons from nearby Juria had entered the wildlife sanctuary around midnight and were fishing at Roumari Beel.

They purportedly attempted to flee when forest guards spotted them, leading the latter to fire.

In the incident, the two brothers, Jaliluddin and Samiruddin, were killed, police said.

Local Rupohihat MLA Hurul Huda, visiting the residence of the deceased, demanded an enquiry and compensation for the victims' families.

"If they had tried to escape, they should have been shot in the leg. The forest department has to answer why they killed these two poor fishermen and pay compensation to the families," the Congress legislator said.

Villagers said the two brothers were fishermen and had earlier also gone fishing at Roumari Beel.