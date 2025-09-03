Two brothers swept away in Ramganga during Ganpati idol immersion in Bijnor

Bijnor: Two brothers were swept away by strong currents of the Ramganga river during Ganpati idol immersion in Bijnor district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the Ramganga ghat in Bhootpuri village on Tuesday evening when a group of devotees was immersing idols, Circle Officer, Afzalgarh, Alok Singh said.

The missing men were identified as Dharmendra (36) and Vijendra (34).

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Smriti Mishra said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to trace them.