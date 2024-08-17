Two brothers wanted in murder case in UP apprehended in Thane

Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) Two brothers, on the run for seven years after killing a man in Uttar Pradesh, were apprehended in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused, Prashant Kapil Shukla (30) and Prabhat Kapil Shukla (26), both from Shuklapur in Prayagraj district, from the Vasant Vihar locality on Friday night, an official said.

The siblings were accused in a murder case registered at Meja police station in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, senior inspector Maloji Shinde of the Thane city police said.

The special task force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police had informed the Thane police that the duo carried a bounty of Rs 50,000, he said.

An interrogation revealed their involvement in the murder of one Shankar Shukla in Uttar Pradesh, the official said, adding that the accused were handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police. PTI COR MVG ARU