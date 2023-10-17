Two BSF personnel receive bullet injuries along IB in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 17 (PTI) Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel suffered gunshot injuries in a firing incident along the International Border (IB) here on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Advertisment

The injured BSF personnel were admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital and their condition was stated to be "stable".

Though the BSF remained tight-lipped about the incident, official sources said a preliminary investigation suggested that the gunfire came from across the border.

They said the border guards were injured when their post in the Arnia area of R S Pura sector came under gunfire Tuesday evening.

Further details of the incident are awaited, the sources said. PTI TAS SKL SMN