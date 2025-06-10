Two bullet-riddled bodies found in Patna's Bikram locality

Patna, Jun 10 (PTI) A day after a double murder rocked the state capital, two bullet-riddled bodies were found in Patna's Bikram locality on Tuesday morning, police said.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been disclosed.

Speaking to reporters, Paliganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Umeshwar Choudhary said, "Police received a call around 6 am that two bodies were lying near Majhauli rural road, under the jurisdiction of Bikram police station. A team reached the spot and found that both had bullet injuries. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination." The SDPO added that the exact motive behind the killings is unclear.

Police have launched a manhunt to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

On Monday, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a family in Alamganj locality. A retired nurse and her daughter were killed on the spot, while the family’s head sustained critical bullet injuries.

Police investigations into both incidents are ongoing. PTI PKD MNB