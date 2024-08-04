Two burnt alive in bus-car collision

Nashik, Aug 4 (PTI) Two persons charred to death in a fire caused by a collision between a state transport bus and a car in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The deceased persons were travelling in the Baleno car with three others when the incident occurred on Nashik-Kalwan road.

Due to the impact of the collision, the bus and the car went up in flames, an official said.

"Two out of the five passengers in the car were charred to death and three others were rescued safely by police personnel and others. All passengers in the bus are safe," he said.

The deceased persons are not yet identified, the official said, adding that a case has been registered with the Dindori police station and further investigations are underway. PTI COR NSK