Two buses collide in Haryana, 10 injured

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) Four school children were among ten injured in a collision between two buses near Rohtak district's Lakhan Majra on Monday, police said.

The injured children were travelling in a school bus, while the second vehicle, also a school bus, was not carrying children but some people returning after a function.

The bus carrying 15 children overturned after the accident, they said.

"In the bus carrying school children, four children, a driver and attendant were injured and were rushed to a hospital," Station House Officer, Lakhan Majra, Rohtak, Samarjeet Singh said over phone.

"In the other bus, two males, one woman and a child sustained injuries," he said.

Haryana DGP O P Singh instructed the Rohtak Range Inspector General of police to immediately meet the injured children and ensure proper treatment.