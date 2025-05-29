Two buses collide in Maharashtra's Latur; 2 dead, 11 injured

Latur: Two persons were killed and 11 injured on Thursday after two buses collided in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said.

The incident took place on Tuljapur-Latur highway at 5am near Ujni in Ausa tehsil, Assistant Inspector Mahavir Jadhav said.

"Two buses belonging to travel agencies were involved in the accident. The cleaner of one of the buses and a passenger died. They have been identified as Namdev Suryawanshi (40) and Nitin Devarse (35). The impact caused one of the buses to overturn, injuring 11 passengers from both vehicles," he said.

The injured were shifted to Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Hospital, he said, adding none of them are critical.