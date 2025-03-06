Two cadres of banned outfit arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Mar 6 (PTI) Two members of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal East district for allegedly being involved in extortion, police said on Thursday.

They were apprehended from the Yourabung area on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

The two PLA members have been identified as Ngairangbam Ajit Singh (59) and Laishram Bijoy Singh (56).

"They were involved in extortion of money from people, private firms, government officials, godowns in Mantripukhri and other areas in Imphal," the officer added. PTI CORR BDC