Two cadres of Myanmar-based militant outfit held in Manipur, cache of arms seized

Imphal, Oct 24 (PTI) Two cadres of a Myanmar-based militant group were arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district while a huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized from various places in the northeastern state, police said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the arrest of Chin Kuki Liberation Army (CKLA) members and the recovery of weapons have "yet again underscores a transnational plot aimed at destabilising both Manipur and our nation".

The two cadres of CKLA were apprehended from the Chaijang area along the India-Myanmar border on Monday, police said in a statement.

"In a major breakthrough by Manipur Police and Central armed forces, multiple weapons, ammunition, drugs and cash have been apprehended from Myanmar-based militant group CKLA," the chief minister said on X, formerly Twitter.

The seized weapons include AK47, Insas, Sniper and M16 rifles along with a huge cache of ammunition, he said, adding that opium weighing about 2.5 kg, over Rs 4.86 lakh in cash and various other items were also recovered on Monday.

Assam Rifles on Tuesday carried out a Joint Cordon and Search Operation along with ITBP and Churachandpur Police in Lamjang village in Churachandpur district and seized arms and ammunition, including those looted from the police.

Two 40mm grenade launchers, four 40mm grenades and a 12mm rifle were recovered from the outskirts of the village, an Assam Rifles statement said.

Of these, one grenade launcher and two grenades had been looted from the police.

Security forces also recovered at least 19 firearms, 71 explosive materials and ammunition from areas of Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts on Tuesday, police said.

"Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken up cases wherein it was particularly stated that there exists a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based leadership of terror outfits to wage war against the Government of India by exploiting the current unrest in Manipur.

"Today’s apprehension of CKLA cadres and the recovery of weapons has yet again underscores a transnational plot aimed at destabilizing both Manipur and our nation," the chief minister said on the micro-blogging site.

CKLA is a non-signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

The SoO was signed by the Centre, the Manipur government and two conglomerates of militant outfits. The pact was first signed in 2008 and extended periodically.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. PTI COR BDC NN