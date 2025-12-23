Two cadres of proscribed outfit held in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 23 (PTI) Security forces arrested two cadres of the banned People's Liberation Army for their alleged involvement in extortion activities in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Tuesday.

One of them was apprehended from his residence at Kwakeithel on Monday, and the other was held from Takyel Kolom Leikai Leirak-6, a senior officer said.

They have been accused of being involved in extortion activities, he said.

In a separate operation, security forces also recovered two improvised mortars and three WT sets used for communication from Konaitong and Pelyang hill range in Tengnoupal district on Monday, police said.

Search operations have been conducted in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had, on February 13, imposed the President’s rule in the state after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC