Two candidates file nominations for Anta Assembly by-poll in Rajasthan

Jaipur, October 14 (PTI) Two candidates filed their nominations on Tuesday for the upcoming by-poll for the Anta Assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Baran district, officials said.
According to the district election office, independent candidates Dharmveer and Naresh Kumar Meena submitted their nomination papers on the second day of the filing process.
The nomination process began on Monday, with Congress candidate Pramod Jain being the first to file his nomination.
As per the official schedule, the last date for filing nominations is October 21. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 23 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 27.
Voting for the Anta by-poll will be held on November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.
The seat fell vacant following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena. As of October 1, 2025, a total of 2,27,563 voters were registered in the Anta constituency. PTI SDA MNK MNK