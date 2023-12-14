Two cattle smugglers injured in police encounter in UP's Jalaun

Jalaun (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) Two cattle smugglers were injured in an encounter with the police on Maheshpur road here on Thursday, officials said.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off that some persons were taking the cows for slaughter, a police team intercepted a truck and the miscreants opened fire on them, said Circle Officer Umesh Pandey.

Two cattle smugglers identified as Kalla and Munna were injured in retaliatory firing while one person named Shahid surrendered, he added.

The circle officer said that country made pistols, cartridges and knives have been recovered from the accused.

The injured were rushed to the hospital with bullet injury on their legs, police said.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, they said. PTI CORR ABN AS AS