Two centenarians, 98-year-old teacher show their resolve is young as ever when it comes to voting

Thane, Jan 15 (PTI) Two centenarians and a 98-year-old former school teacher were the cynosure of all eyes as they voted in the Thane civic polls on Thursday, giving youngsters a lesson in commitment to democracy and its inherent electoral process.

In Ward number 11, the long queues of voters stood looking at 103-year-old Balchandra Nalawade with awe and respect as he arrived to exercise his franchise and refused to sit in a wheelchair a volunteer hurriedly brought towards him.

Srirang Society resident Nalawade, sporting a hat, walked into the booth unassisted.

"I have been voting since I was 21. Age is no bar when it comes to voting and doing your duty for the nation," he said. The retired sales tax official added that he often had to cast postal ballots because of the nature of his government work.

"But I have never missed my chance of voting at the booth after I retired," Nalawade told a group of youngsters queued up close to him.

In Brahmanand Society, Parvati Ramesh Walanj, at 101, said she had worked closely with Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and reminded everyone around that she had never missing a single edition since the first general elections in 1952.

Even though she utilised a wheelchair, Walanj said her spirit was as high as ever.

Defying age and inspiring many, 98-year-old former school teacher Leela Shrotri too cast her vote in the Thane Municipal Corporation elections on Thursday, proving that duty to democracy knows no barriers.

Shrotri, a resident of Parmar House at Tembhi Naka and the great-grandmother of film actor Pushkar Shrotri, left onlookers in awe of her unwavering enthusiasm as she arrived at a polling booth at the BJ High School to cast her vote.

The journey to the voting centre was also a testament to the deep bond between the former Shiv Samarth Vidyalaya teacher and her pupils.

Dilip Phatak, an autorickshaw driver whom she had taught in school, personally ensured his teacher could exercise her voting right by picking her up in his vehicle and taking her to the polling booth.

Upon arrival, Shrotri faced a challenge as the voting units were positioned for standing voters, a difficult task for a woman of her age.

Booth helpers quickly came forward and carefully stacked three chairs to create a suitable seat, enabling the veteran teacher to cast her vote with dignity, a former student of Shrotri said.

After casting her vote, the veteran teacher said, "Every citizen must exercise their right to franchise to keep the nation strong." Despite her age, Shrotri continues to conduct classes for children and she still calls several of her former students on their birthdays - a morning ritual she never misses, Phatak said.

Her lifelong dedication to education and the community has been recognised by the civic body, which honoured her with the Thane Gaurav Award some years back.

With her 100th birthday approaching on April 3, 2027, her devoted former students have already begun planning a grand celebration for the woman who taught them not only from textbooks but also through the kind of resolve she showed at the polling station.