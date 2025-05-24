Two chain snatchers facing MCOCA charges held after being on the run

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Two chain snatchers charged under stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were arrested after being on the run for three years, a police official said on Saturday.

Abdul Rahman Afzal Khan alias Shera (29) and his aide Nafis Ahmed Khan (33) were held for allegedly snatching the chain of a woman in Goregaon, the Crime Branch official said.

"Khan was held immediately at the time, while Nafis had fled on a two-wheeler. They were later released on bail and absconded. A probe showed their involvement in a crime syndicate, after which MCOCA sections were added in the case. They were held now with the help of technical analysis," the official said.

Goregoan police is probing further, he added.