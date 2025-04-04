Two chain snatchers injured in Bhubaneswar police encounter

Bhubaneswar, Apr 4 (PTI) Two members of the notorious 'Khara' gang were injured during an exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Friday.

Police have seized two semi-automatic pistols, two rounds of 9mm and one round 7.65mm ammunition, empty cartridges, a stolen motorcycle and some itching powder from their possession.

The injured were identified as Sonu Kumar Yadav (30) and Manish Kumar Yadav (27) of Katihar district in Bihar.

"They are members of the notorious 'Khara' gang," Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena told reporters.

A case was registered against them at Badagada police station in the city, he said.

Meena said around 10.20 pm on Thursday, there was exchange of fire between 'Khara' gang members and police at Kuakhai near village Bankuala.

"Two members of the gang fired on police. Police retaliated following which two gang members sustained injuries on their legs," the DCP said, adding that they were initially taken to Capital Hospital for treatment and later referred to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack.

The DCP said the gang is notorious for chain and bag snatching. "They have committed several crimes in Bhubaneswar, Puri and other places of Odisha," he said.

"Around 13 to 14 days ago, they had snatched six gold chains in Bhubaneswar using a stolen bike. They keep firearms to challenge the public or police if someone tries to catch them," he said.