Two charge-sheeted for forging appointment order in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch on Monday filed a charge sheet against two men for allegedly forging an appointment order for a class fourth post under the sports quota in a government department, an official said.

The charge sheet against prime accused Brighu Nandan Sharma alias Sunny Sharma and beneficiary Ravinder Kumar -- both residents of Jammu -- was filed in a local court in a case registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code last year, a Crime Branch spokesperson said.

The Crime Branch (Jammu) received a written communication from the government agriculture production department to investigate the veracity of a government order dated May 16, 2019, with regard to the appointment of Kumar in the animal husbandry department under the sports quota, the spokesperson said.

During the initial investigation, it was established that Kumar, in connivance with associates, managed to prepare his fake appointment order. Following this, a formal case was registered, the official said.

Sharma turned out to be the prime accused who was also involved in another case registered in 2020 regarding fabricating appointment orders, he added. PTI TAS SZM