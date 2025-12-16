Two charred to death after fire breaks out in building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Dec 16 (PTI) Two persons of a family, including an elderly woman, were charred to death, while two others sustained severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in a three-storey building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Vikas Nagar in Seraidhela police station area on Monday night. The blaze was later doused by fire tenders, and other residents were safely rescued.

"Two charred bodies were recovered from the building and two others, who sustained injuries, were admitted to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital," Seraidhela police station in-charge Manjit Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Chinta Devi (70) and Prashant Kumar (22), he said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but prima facie, short circuit appears to be the reason, another police officer said.

"However, claims have also been made that the fire started after the blanket of a person of the family came in contact with the heater used by the family to keep the room warm. Further investigation is underway," he added. PTI SAN ACD