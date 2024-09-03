Two charred to death in fire accident in Kerala capital

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (PTI) Two persons were charred to death in a fire that broke out at the office of an insurance company in nearby Pappanamcode on Tuesday, Nemom police said.

"According to the information from the Medical College hospital, the deceased persons were identified as a man and a woman. No other details are available at the moment," they said.

According to local people, the fire broke out on the second floor of the building where the franchise office of the insurance company was functioning.

The fireforce personnel, who sprung into action, doused the flames and found two persons lying on the floor with critical burn injuries. Though they were soon shifted to the hospital, they were declared brought dead, police said, adding that the reason for the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI LGK KH