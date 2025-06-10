Two Chhattisgarh govt officials held for accepting bribes

Raipur, Jun 10 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested two officials of Chhattisgarh government for allegedly accepting bribes in separate incidents, a senior officer said.

The officials are identified as senior clerk (grade II) Deepak Sharma and village revenue officer Uttam Kurre who are posted at the Pt Ravi Shankar Shukla University in Raipur and Keslikala village in Mungeli district, respectively.

Sharma had allegedly sought a Rs 30,000 bribe to release the pending pension and gratuity amount. Kurre had demanded Rs 25,000 for correcting the land (revenue) record book, the official added.

Both of them were nabbed while accepting the money and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, the official added. PTI COR NSK