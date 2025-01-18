Two Chhattisgarh PWD officials suspended for corruption in road work highlighted by murdered scribe

Raipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Two Chhattisgarh Public Works Department (PWD) officials have been suspended for alleged irregularities and corruption in a road construction work in Bijapur district.

The probe into these alleged irregularities and corruption started after journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, who was murdered earlier this month, highlighted them in his news report. The contractor of this project, Suresh Chandrakar, and his three associates were arrested for allegedly murdering the journalist.

"The probe into the ongoing construction of 52.40 kilometre Nelsnar-Kodoli-Mirtur-Gangaloor road in Bijapur district found serious irregularities in execution of the work. Due to alleged connivance of officials, there is prima facie evidence regarding wastage of government money, embezzlement, submission of faulty evaluation report and corruption in nexus with the contractor / construction agency," Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said in a statement.

Based on the findings, the department has directed the Chief Engineer, PWD of Bastar Circle (Jagdalpur) to immediately lodge an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Prevention of Corruption Act against then Executive Engineer (now retired) BL Dhruv, Sub-Divisional Officer RK Sinha, Sub Engineer GS Kodopi and other concerned officials for allegedly committing irregularities in the road construction work in a Naxal-affected area, Sao said.

"The department has placed Sinha and Kodopi under suspension with immediate effect. It has issued show cause notice to Dhruv seeking his reply within 15 days," the deputy CM said in the statement.

"The orders were issued on Friday. The probe team inspected Nelasnar-Kodoli-Mirtur-Gangaloor road work on January 8-9 and pointed towards various deficiencies, including potholes, peeled off surface layer at many places and inadequate thickness. The reports indicate the work was done without adhering to prescribed standards and norms," an official said.

The Nelasnar-Kodoli-Mirtur-Gangaloor road was sanctioned in 2010 with a cost of 73.08 crore, sources said.

When no single contractor with 'A' category registration turned up to take the work due to the Naxal threat, it was divided into 30 parts in 2015 and contracts were handed over to 'B' class contractors, they added.

"Suresh Chandrakar got works of 17 parts for 32.40 kilometre length which was to be built at a cost of Rs 54.07 crore. He had to complete the work in eight months by July 2016. But the deadline kept extending," the sources said.

"The revised sanction of the entire project was granted in 2021 and the cost which was Rs 73.08 crore in 2010 increased to Rs 188.78 crore in 2021. The cots of the work given to Suresh Chandrakar increased from Rs 54.07 crore in 2015 to Rs 141.39 crore in 2021. He was paid Rs 116 crore in July 2024 for completing 24.90 kilometres, which comprised 12 parts," the official said.

A news report of Mukesh Chandrakar (33) highlighting alleged corruption in the road construction work of Suresh Chandrakar was published in the last week of December.

The journalist went missing on January 1 and his body was found on January 3 in a septic tank on a property owned by Suresh Chandrakar at Chattanpara Basti in Bijapur town. Subsequently, Suresh Chandrakar, the prime accused, his brothers Ritesh Chandrakar and Dinesh Chandrakar and his supervisor Mahendra Ramteke were arrested on charges of murder.

As per police, Suresh Chandrakar, who is a relative of the deceased journalist, was enraged at the news report.

Mukesh Chandrakar worked as a freelance journalist for NDTV news channel and also ran a YouTube channel 'Bastar Junction', which has 1.59 lakh subscribers. PTI TKP BNM