Two child labourers killed after being hit by goods train in J'khand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Dec 2 (PTI) Two child labourers were killed after being knocked down by a goods train in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Saturday, a police official said.

The accident occurred near Kanchanpur village in Barwadih area, around 180 km from the state capital Ranchi, when the two children were crossing the railway tracks, he said.

The labourers, aged 14 and 15 years, were going to Kanchanpur to load sand on tractors when the accident occurred, Barwadih Police Station sub-inspector DS Sardar said.

They worked in a brick kiln factory in Barwadih.