Latur (Maharashtra), June 26 (PTI) The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit here on Wednesday rescued two children working as labourers and registered a case against two hotel owners for employing them.

After receiving a tip-off, a raid was conducted on two hotels near the Central Bus Stand and two children from Uttar Pradesh, 14 and 15 years old, were found working there, an official said.

They were produced before the Child Welfare Committee which sent them to a children's home. PTI COR KRK