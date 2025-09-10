Two children among three killed as house collapses in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Sep 10 (PTI) Three people, including two children, were killed after a dilapidated house collapsed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Wednesday evening following heavy rain, an official said.

The incident occurred at a quarters in BCCL under the jurisdiction of Lodna police outpost.

At least seven persons were trapped under the debris after the house collapsed, the official added.

With the help of local residents and an excavator, all were retrieved from under the rubble and taken to Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad.

SNMMCH superintendent Dr Dinesh Kumar Gindauria said seven persons were brought to the hospital.

"Of them, three were declared brought dead and four others are undergoing treatment," he said.