Two children dead after getting buried under cement bags in Rajasthan's Banswara

Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) Two children playing in an under-construction house in the Banswara district of Rajasthan died after getting buried under cement bags, police said.

Dhanpur police station in-charge Rajveer Singh said that Vikram Rana (8) and Sheetal Ninama (4) died in the incident, and added that both the children are neighbours.

He said that Sheetal and Vikram were playing in a room of the under-construction building in the afternoon, during which three-four cement bags fell on them and they got buried under them. PTI AG MNK MNK