Two children dead, three injured in lightning strike in MP's Sheopur

Sheopur (MP), Apr 13 (PTI) Two children were killed and three sustained injuries in a lightning strike amid rains in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident occurred in the evening in Dhamini village when five children in the 8-15 age group were grazing goats, said Vijaypur police station in charge Satish Dubey.

"They had taken shelter under a tree when lightning struck. Two boys aged 12 and eight were killed, while three others, including two girls, sustained injuries. They are undergoing treatment at Vijaypur health centre," Dubey said. PTI COR ADU BNM