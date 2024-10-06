Two children die after being hit by train in UP

Barabanki (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) Two children died after they were hit by a train while crossing the railway track in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday when Kirti (3) and Jahnvi (5), daughters of Mohan Prajapati, were hit by the Gorakhpur Express near Sandauli village while they were crossing the railway track, police said.

The girls had gone to a relative's place to attend a family function. They headed home without telling anyone and were hit by the speeding train while crossing the track.

Prajapati, a potter by profession, said while Kirti died on the spot, Jahnvi succumbed to her injuries en route the hospital.

The couple's other child Anuskha (10) died about 10 months ago due to an illness.