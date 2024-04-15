Two children die after being hit by train in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) Two children died after being hit by a train while trying to retrieve a kite stuck on a railway pole here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when Faiz (12) and Sajid (8) were trying to get hold of a kite stuck on a railway pole between Maheshpur Atria, within the CB Ganj police station area, and Milak Rotha village, under the Qila police station area.

Both the children died on the spot, the police said.

Around 7 pm on Sunday evening, the CB Ganj police station received information that two children had been hit by a train while trying to retrieve a kite from a pole on the railway line passing between Maheshpur Atria and Rotha Milak village, Inspector RPF Manoj Kumar said.

He added that train movement along the line has not been hampered.

The police said legal action has been initiated into the matter and the families of the deceased have been informed. PTI COR SAB BHJ