Two children die after snakebite in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl and her 8-year-old brother died after being bitten by a poisonous snake while sleeping on the roof of their house in Balrampur district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in Kodri village under Laliya police station area, they said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Hemant Gupta said the children, identified as Shubham and his sister Shivani were bitten in the early hours of Wednesday. Hearing their cries, family members woke up, but both died before they could be taken to hospital.

The snake was later beaten to death by the family members, he added. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and financial aid will be provided to the family after the report is received, the SDM said.

Local MLA Kailash Nath Shukla visited the bereaved family and assured them that they would be given appropriate assistance from the government.