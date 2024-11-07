Two children die after thatched roof catches fire in UP’s Jalaun

Jalaun (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) Two children were burnt to death on Thursday after the thatched roof of their house caught fire in the Rampura area here, police said.

Circle Officer Ram Singh said the incident took place at around 10 am on Thursday when the thatched roof of farmer Dayashankar's house at Bahrai village under the Rampura police station area caught fire, killing his two sons -- Kanhaiya (4) and Suraj (1).

Seeing the blaze, the people from the locality rushed to the spot, extinguished the fire and informed the police. With the help of the locals, the police recovered the charred bodies of the two children and sent them for post-mortem. PTI COR ABN ARI