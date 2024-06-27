Two children die from snakebite in UP village

Hapur (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) A four-year-old boy and his sister died due to snakebite in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Nirodi village in the Pilkhua police station area on Wednesday night, they added.

Shahid was sleeping with his children -- son Shahib and daughter Inayat -- both aged four, when a snake bit them, Circle Officer Stuti Singh said.

Both the children were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead, Singh said.

