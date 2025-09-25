Two children die of electrocution near pandal

Jabalpur, Sept 24 (PTI) Two minor children died after they suffered an electric shock near a goddess Durga pandal in the Bargi Hills area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred due to lighting decorations installed by the organisers outside the pandal without a proper electricity connection. As a result, the current spread through a pole, which the children came into contact with, leading to their deaths, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gorakhpur, Anurag Singh, told PTI-Video.

The victims were identified as Ayush Jharia (8) and Ved Shrivas (10), he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that while the organisers had taken a proper electricity connection for the pandal itself, they had not done so for the external decorations, the official said.

An FIR will be registered under relevant sections of the BNS, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ashish Jain said.

State PWD Minister Rakesh Singh expressed grief over the incident and directed the district collector to provide Rs 2 lakh assistance each to the kin of the two victims. PTI MAS NSK