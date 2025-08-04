Two children die of snakebite in Chhattisgarh

Balrampur, Aug 4 (PTI) Two minor siblings died after being bitten by a venomous snake in their house in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Semratola village in the wee hours of Sunday, an official said.

Sonia Aayam (14) and her brother Ramsai (8) were asleep on the floor of their house when a snake bit them, he said.

He said the duo was rushed to a civil hospital in Ramanujganj, where they were declared dead.

Their bodies were handed over to their relatives after post-mortem, the official said, adding that a case has been registered. PTI COR TKP ARU