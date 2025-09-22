Two children drown in check dam in Jharkhand

Hazaribag (Jharkhand) Sep 22 (PTI) Two cousins, aged five and seven years, died while bathing in a check dam in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Singpur Oriya village under the jurisdiction of Barhi police station on Sunday.

The deceased cousins have been identified as Kush Kumar (7) and Suryansh Kumar (5).

The deceased cousins have been identified as Kush Kumar (7) and Suryansh Kumar (5).

Barhi Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Vimal said, "The children started drowning while taking a bath in the check dam and cried for help. By the time the villagers pulled them out of the water, they had already died." The bodies have been sent to Hazaribag for post-mortem examination, he added.