Dehradun, Aug 6 (PTI) Two children drowned in an overflowing stream in a village in Kot block of Pauri district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Gethichheda village on Monday night, the state emergency operation centre here said.

The SDRF launched a search operation as soon as the information was received, it said.

The bodies of both children have been recovered. PTI ALM AS AS