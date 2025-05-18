Two children drown in pond in MP's Vidisha

Vidisha (MP), May 18 (PTI) Two children drowned while bathing in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in Amarpura village under Shamshabad police station area, about 50 km from the district headquarters, they said.

Shamshabad police station in-charge Virendra Kumar said, "Kartik Yadav (14) and Aryan Shakya (12) had gone to pluck mangoes in the orchard outside the village and ventured into a nearby pond." The duo drowned in the deep water, he said, adding that a case has been registered. PTI COR LAL ARU