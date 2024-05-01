Two children drown in pond in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), May 1 (PTI) The bodies of two children were found in the Aaspur Devsara village here after they drowned in a pond, police said on Wednesday.

SHO Santosh Singh said the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Ansh (8) and Shivang (8) had gone to take a bath in a pond in Dalpatshah and did not return home.

Following this, their families began searching for them and found their bodies near the pond, SHO Singh said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR ABN ABN HIG HIG