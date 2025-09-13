Two children drown in pond while bathing in Rajasthan's Dausa

Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) Two children drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Saturday while bathing, police said.

The incident occurred in the Nirjharna village of the Jhampda area when three children had gone to take a bath in a pond near their house. The children accidentally slipped into deep water and began drowning, police said.

Upon hearing their cries for help, villagers rushed to the spot and managed to rescue one of them. However, two of them could not be saved.

Jhampda Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Tank said police reached the spot upon receiving information.

"The two children -- Fauji (9) and Sunil (7) -- were pulled out from the pond with the help of villagers and rushed to Lalsot Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead," he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the children had initially entered the shallow portion of the pond but later waded into deeper water. "Statements of family members have been recorded and further investigation is underway," SHO Tank said. PTI AG OZ OZ