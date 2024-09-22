Two children drown in strong river currents in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A 11-year-old boy and his younger cousin drowned while they were taking a bath in a drain linked to the Ghaghra river here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in the Motipur police station area in Bahraich district, they said.

According to the police, Dharmendra, a resident of Lakhimpur district, had come to his maternal grandmother's house in Mangaudhiya village here.

On Sunday afternoon, he and his cousin Rinki (10) went out to bathe in a nullah (drain) linked to the Ghaghra river on the outskirts of the village, they said.

The duo drowned in strong water currents and their bodies were found floating after some time, the police said.

Sub-Inspector Dinesh Singh said the bodies were fished out by divers and sent for postmortem. PTI COR NAV RPA