Two children drown in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) Two children drowned while trying to rescue a goat that had gone into a river here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Tilua village of Kalan area when some children went to graze their goats near a river on Saturday evening, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S said.

When a goat went into the river six children also went into the river to rescue it, he said.

The children started drowning in deep water and upon hearing their cries the villagers came to rescue them, the SP said.

He said, the villagers were able to rescue four children safely from the river, Vandana (12) and Silesh (10) died by drowning.

The SP said that police reached the spot after receiving information and took out the bodies from the river with the help of the villagers.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

The condition of one child, who was rescued is critical and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SP added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ