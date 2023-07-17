Two children drown in village pond in UP's Shravasti

Shravasti (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Two children drowned in a village pond in the Malhipur area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when four children --- Neha (12), Haroon (10), Sahiban (9) and Zahir (8) had gone to the pond in Malhi village, they added.

When one of them slipped and fell into the pond, other children dived to save him. While Zahir and Sahiban managed to come out, the other two drowned, the police said.

The police reached the spot and fished out the bodies of Neha and Haroon, they said.

The children's relatives rushed to the spot after they were informed about the incident, the police said. The deceased's family members did not opt for a post-mortem examination and buried their bodies, they added. PTI COR NAV RPA