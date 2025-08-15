Two children drown while bathing in pond in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) Two children drowned while bathing in a pond under the Bandhuakalan police station area of Sultanpur district, police said on Friday.

According to police, Ramkumar (14) and Vinay (15) had gone to graze goats on Thursday in the Bandhuakalan area when they decided to take a bath in a pond behind a temple.

While bathing, the two teenagers waded into deep waters and drowned, an official said.

SHO of Bandhukala police station Dharambir Singh, said the bodies were fished out of the pond with the help of locals and sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD