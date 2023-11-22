Two children get electric shock from Diwali lights in southwest Delhi, sent to hospital

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Two children received burn injuries due to electric shock from Diwali decorative lights in Vasant Kunj Enclave in southwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

"We got an information from a private hospital that two children nine and 12 years old received burn injuries on November 18. A team was sent to the spot along with forensic science experts for investigation," a senior police officer said.

Police further said that the children were rushed to a nearby hospital, from where they were referred at a bigger hospital. Their condition was said to be stable.

Parents of the children told the police that there were decorative Diwali lights at the top floor of their house. The children came in contact with it when they were playing.

Police said they have received no complaint on the incident so far. Further investigation into the matter has been started, they said.